AIADMK asks cadres to distribute welfare measures on Jayalalithaa 72nd birth anniversary

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday appealed to its cadres to celebrate the 72nd birth anniversary of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by distributing welfare measures. Top party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami will lead the celebrations on February 24 by garlanding a statue of the late leader at the AIADMK headquarters here, a party release said.

Chief Minister Palaniswami is the AIADMK joint coordinator while his deputy Paneerselvam is the party coordinator. Jayalalithaa had always urged her supporters to avoid grandeur during her birthday celebrations and therefore party workers should mark the day by distributing welfare measures to the poor and take up various pro-people activities, the release said.

As part of this, they should organize blood donation camps, take up eye donation activities, conduct medical camps and hold various events for students and distribute aid to them and conduct free marriages and feed those at old age homes among others, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

