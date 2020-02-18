BJP appoints observers to select leader of Legislative party in Delhi, Jharkhand assemblies

The BJP has appointed its national general secretary Saroj Pandey as observer for selecting the leader of its Legistlative party in the Delhi Assembly, a party statement said on Tuesday. It also appointed its national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao as an observer for selecting the leader of its Legistlative party in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The appointments were made with the approval of the party President JP Nadda, the statement said. The AAP bagged 62 of the 70 assembly seats in the just concluded polls in Delhi.

