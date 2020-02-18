Afghan election loser contests results, announces own government

Kabul, Feb 18 (AFP) Afghan presidential election loser Abdullah Abdullah on Tuesday contested final results that declared his rival Ashraf Ghani the winner of last year's poll, vowing he would form his own parallel government. "Our team, based on clean and biometric votes, is the victor and we declare our victory. The fraudsters are the shame of history and we announce our inclusive government," Abdullah said at a press conference in Kabul.

Earlier Tuesday, Afghan election officials said final results showed he had won 39.52 per cent of last September's vote, while Ghani had taken 50.64 per cent. (AFP) ZH ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.