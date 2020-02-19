Tejashwi is unemployed, hence he is taking out 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra': Ashwini Choubey

Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is himself unemployed and hence is taking out 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. He added that Yadav's family made millions of people unemployed in Bihar. "Tejashwi Yadav himself is unemployed and hence he will conduct 'Berozgaari Hatao Yatra'. His family has made millions unemployed in the state," Choubey said.

Speaking on the alliance of Upendra Kushwaha, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Sharad Yadav in Bihar, Choubey said: "The public knows that the frogs here and there will continue to croak but the NDA coalition will form a government that focuses on the development of the state." On Prashant Kishor's statement on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Choubey said that the political strategist should understand what and whom he should speak about.

Kishor had earlier said that one cannot support Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi together and asked Bihar Chief Minister to clarify his stand on the issue. Speaking on the meeting of the Ram Mandir Trust Committee, Ashwini Choubey said, "Ram temple will be built and we all look forward to doing service." (ANI)

