Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Budget session likely to witness fireworks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:26 IST
Punjab: Budget session likely to witness fireworks

The Punjab Assembly's Budget session beginning Thursday is likely to be a stormy affair with opposition parties planning to corner the Congress-led government over issues like power tariff hike, state's poor fiscal health, and unemployment. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the government has failed to fulfil its promise to replenish Punjab's coffers, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) claimed that the state is reeling under the highest-ever power tariff.

"Health, education and power tariff are the burning issues of Punjab which will be taken up by the party in the state assembly during the Budget session," AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday. "Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal had promised to improve the fiscal situation in three years but still the state government says its coffers are empty. If he cannot improve the fiscal situation, then he should resign," he said.

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema hit out at the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government, saying it has "failed" to check "lawlessness and mafia raj" in the state. "Not even a single poll promise has been fulfilled by the state government ever since it came to power," he said.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed that the power tariff had almost doubled since the SAD-BJP tenure. "The people of Punjab are reeling under all-time high power (tariff) hike. It (power tariff) went up to Rs 9-10 per unit from only Rs 5.50 per unit during the SAD-BJP tenure," he said.

The SAD accused the government of striking "underhand deals" with the management of private thermal plants, resulting in a loss of Rs 4,100 crore to the state exchequer. It also rubbished the state government's claims of having provided 11 lakh jobs to unemployed youth.

The Akalis had on Wednesday met Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh and sought a 15-day Budget session to discuss various issues of public importance. Addressing the media after submitting a memorandum to the Speaker, Majithia said the Congress government should not run away from debate and that the Opposition should be given appropriate time during the Budget session to take up people's issues.

The Budget will be presented on February 25 and the session will be adjourned sine die on February 28, according to tentative schedule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - official

Two Iranians have died in hospital after testing positive for the new coronavirus in the holy Shiite city of Qom, the head of the citys University of Medical Sciences told Mehr news agency on Wednesday.Two Iranians, who tested positive earl...

New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

Beijing, Feb 19 AP A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.T...

Assam Police says it will recover damages caused during anti-

The Assam Police on Wednesday said it will recover the cost of properties damaged during theviolent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA from those involved in the incidents of arson and vandalism.Police has so far arrested ar...

REFILED-FEATURE-Haiti political morass fuels growing crisis of hunger, malnutrition

Farmhand Celavi Belor has lost so much weight over the past year his clothes hang limply off his angular frame. Sometimes I go two or three days without eating, the 41-year-old said as he looked up from hoeing a rocky field in the mountains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020