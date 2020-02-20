US Domestic News Roundup: Arizona on track to bar cities; Jury selections begin in 'The Jinx' and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Arizona on track to bar cities from imposing natural gas bans

Arizona's governor in the coming days is expected to sign into law a bill that would bar local governments from discouraging natural gas as an energy source in new buildings. The move, backed by business and utility interests, comes as a growing number of cities in neighboring California have voted to move toward electrifying their building sectors and reduce reliance on natural gas, a fossil fuel that contributes to climate change.

Jury selection begins in 'The Jinx' murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection began on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the ailing New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in the 2015 TV documentary "The Jinx." Durst, 76, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of fatally shooting because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed to kill his wife two decades earlier.

U.S. gun-control advocacy group to spend $8 million on Texas political campaigns

A U.S. advocacy group calling for tougher gun regulations said on Wednesday it will spend $8 million this year to support the campaigns of Texas politicians who back stronger restrictions on owning firearms. Everytown for Gun Safety's Texas war chest far surpasses the $2.5 million the group spent last year in Virginia, where it played a pivotal role in helping elect politicians who campaigned for office on the promise of enacting stiffer gun regulations. In November, Democrats took control of the state legislature for the first time in a generation.

Illinois governor looks to income tax change to boost Fiscal Year 2021 revenue

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker proposed a $42 billion fiscal 2021 general funds budget on Wednesday that includes $1.4 billion in new revenue from a change in the state's income tax rate structure that may or may not be approved by voters in November. The Democratic governor's second budget since taking office in January 2019 would put that revenue in reserve pending the outcome of the vote on a constitutional amendment to replace the state's current flat income tax rate with graduated rates starting Jan. 1.

Jurors in Weinstein rape trial ask to review Rosie Perez testimony

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial appeared to take a methodical approach in their deliberations on Wednesday, asking to review testimony from a former production assistant who says Weinstein raped her as well as from actress Rosie Perez. The jury also asked to see texts to Weinstein from defense witness Paul Feldsher before ending their second day of deliberations. Jurors are expected to continue their discussions on Thursday.

Key Pentagon official to resign at Trump's request amid Huawei trade spat

A key Pentagon official said on Wednesday he would leave his post at President Donald Trump's request, according to a copy of his resignation letter seen by Reuters, after a battle between government agencies over a bid to crackdown on exports to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. John Rood, the undersecretary of defense for policy, will step down from the Pentagon's No. 3 job at the end of the month, the Department of Defense said separately in a statement, without offering a reason.

Exclusive: SmileDirectClub's top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

The top dentist and public face of SmileDirectClub are at risk of losing his California license following a two-year state dental board investigation, records reviewed by Reuters show. The California disciplinary process underway against dentist Jeffrey A. Sulitzer, SmileDirectClub's chief clinical officer, is the latest threat facing the high-flying teledentistry firm, which promises to straighten Americans' teeth without a visit to an orthodontist's office for costly treatment.

Former Illinois governor Blagojevich thanks Trump for commuting sentence

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison sentence and again proclaimed his innocence. The 63-year-old Democrat was impeached and removed from office in 2009 and convicted two years later of wire fraud, extortion and soliciting bribes while serving as governor.

California to make state buildings available to house homeless

California will provide nearly 300 state properties for use as homeless shelters and should change its laws to make it easier for local officials to get the mentally ill off the streets, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. Newsom, a Democrat, devoted most of his annual State of the State address to the legislature to the homeless crisis.

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over. The producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient" has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

