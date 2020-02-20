No one has right to torture anyone in the name of personal liberty: Bhaiyaji Joshi

While addressing a public event in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary, Bhaiyaji Joshi said that everyone wants personal liberty but one do not have a right to "torture" anyone. "We have conceived the idea of personal liberty. Everyone wants personal liberty. Theoretically, one cannot oppose it. Personal liberty does not mean that we have got the right to torture anyone," he said at Shree Govalkar Guruji Jayanti Samaroh on Wednesday.

"On the basis of interest and ability, every person has a right to move forward in life. But in the name of personal freedom, you cannot be allowed to commit violence or corruption. Therefore, personal freedom should be in moderation," he added. Talking about the issue of dirty politics in the country, the RSS General Secretary, said, " Nothing is political if someone speaks about the interest of the country. It is not wrong to raise the issue of border security if someone feels they are unsafe. It is good to celebrate, if something good is happening in our country.. If a common man speaks in the national interest, he is being seen as doing dirty politics." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.