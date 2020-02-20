SAD's Bikram Majithia slams Punjab govt over hike in power tarrif

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday slammed the Punjab's Congress government over a hike in power tarrifs and demanded an inquiry into the matter. Speaking to ANI outside Vidhan Sabha, Majithia said, "People in the state are not happy with the continuous rise in the power tarrifs during the tenure of the Congress government."

He also pointed out that the government is not active in taking action on power users' complaints. "Electricity costs Rs 9 per unit. No action has been taken yet on the power users' complaints who received bills between Rs 60,000- Rs 70,000. We demand a proper enquiry in the power tariif hikes." he added. (ANI)

