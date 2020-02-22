Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bolivia's Morales slams block on Senate run, eyes legal challenge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 00:36 IST
Bolivia's Morales slams block on Senate run, eyes legal challenge
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivian ex-president Evo Morales slammed a ban on his running for a Senate role in May elections, while his lawyers signaled that the exiled leftist leader would fight back. Bolivia's electoral body said on Thursday that Morales was ineligible to run for a Senate position in the May 3 election re-run of a voided vote late last year that sparked a political crisis and led to his resignation.

Morales, currently in Argentina after leaving Bolivia following his resignation in November, is orchestrating his socialist party's election campaign and had been angling to become a senator. He is banned from running for president. The block on Morales' run is based on his not fulfilling criteria including being a permanent resident in Bolivia. Morales' lawyers said that this was unfounded.

"Evo Morales is not outside Bolivia voluntarily, but out of necessity. There was a situation of force majeure, where if he had stayed in Bolivia he was killed," lawyer Eugenio Raúl Zaffaroni told reporters in Buenos Aires. Morales left Bolivia shortly after his resignation following weeks of protests that were sparked by a disputed October election in which he had sought a fourth straight term. Police and military forces eventually pulled their backing for him.

Morales, who ran the landlocked nation for almost 14 years, took up asylum first in Mexico before moving to Argentina. A second lawyer, Gustavo Ferreyra, said Morales had been encouraged to take up the matter with Bolivian and international bodies.

"We have advised Evo Morales to go to all national and international authorities in order to ensure the widest protection of his rights," he said. Morales, who has criticized Bolivia's interim government and opposition to his Movement for Socialism party for leading what he calls a right-wing coup against him, slammed the decision to prevent him running as undemocratic.

"You can do whatever you want with me, but do not destroy democratic rights and the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Do not destroy Bolivia," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Weinstein jury keeps deliberating after suggesting hung on most serious counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on tho...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears weigh on U.S. manufacturing, services sectors

U.S. manufacturing and services sectors activity stalled in February amid growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus impact on the economy, boosting investor demand for safe-haven assets like government bonds. Despite the downbeat report...

Big trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip-U.S. official

U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India is not expected to result in an annoucement of a deal to restore Indias U.S. trade preferences because the concerns that led to their suspension have not been resolved, a senior Trump administrati...

UPDATE 1-Weinstein jury suggests hung on predatory sexual assault counts

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein continued deliberating on Friday after asking the judge presiding over the case whether they could be hung on two counts of predatory sexual assault. Conviction on tho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020