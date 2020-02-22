Left Menu
SIT is example of YSRCP's vendetta politics, says Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that SIT formed by the state government to probe the alleged irregularities of his tenure is an example of "vendetta politics" by YSRCP dispensation.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 23:37 IST
  • Created: 22-02-2020 23:37 IST
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that SIT formed by the state government to probe the alleged irregularities of his tenure is an example of "vendetta politics" by YSRCP dispensation. "The SIT formed yesterday is another example of vendetta politics by this government. This is not new. This government has targeted not TDP but the state of Andhra Pradesh, by forming three SITs and five or six committees in 9 months," Chandrababu Naidu wrote on Twitter.

The statement comes after the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities of the previous government led by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party. The ten-member SIT team will be headed by Dr Kolli Raghuram Reddy, IPS, DIG Intelligence.

The SIT will probe all major policies, projects, programs and key administrative actions -- in which corrupt practices have allegedly taken place. The government formed the SIT based on the interim report of the state cabinet subcommittee.

"Constituting SIT shows the transparency of the government. An official team has been appointed with enough power to call anyone to their bench," Manoj Kothari, YSRCP spokesperson told ANI. (ANI)

