Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term: provisional results

Togo President Faure Gnassingbe has won a fourth term in power, according to provisional results declared by the national electoral commission (Ceni). He took 72 percent of the vote share in the first round of the presidential election, Ceni said, far ahead of former prime minister Agbeyome Kodjo, with 18 percent, who had also claimed victory after Saturday's vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.