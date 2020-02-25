Left Menu
'Please Trump, Save Amaravati': protesters raise slogan in Andhra Pradesh

Agitating farmers at a sit-in protest in the Amaravati region, against the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's decision of three state capitals in Andhra Pradesh, have sought US President Donald Trump's help.

  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 15:23 IST
Protest in Amaravati region against three capitals in Andhra Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

Agitating farmers at a sit-in protest in the Amaravati region, against the Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's decision of three state capitals in Andhra Pradesh, have sought US President Donald Trump's help. The protesting farmers raised slogans like, 'Please Trump, Save Amaravati'.

They also held up placards stating 'Welcome Trump, President of America, Save Amaravati'; 'Mr. Trump, recommend Justice for Amaravati capital'; 'Mr. Trump America has one capital, Jagan proposal 3 capitals in Andhra Pradesh'. Trump, who is on a two-day visit to India, is accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, besides other delegates.

On Saturday, the Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) continued its agitation against the Andhra Pradesh government's three-capital decision. The state Assembly had earlier passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'. The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

