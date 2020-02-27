Left Menu
Former Tamil Nadu minister KPP Samy dies

Former Tamil Nadu Fisheries minister and DMK MLA KPP Samy passed away here on Thursday morning following a prolonged illness.

  • Chennai(Tamil Nadu)
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • Created: 27-02-2020 09:31 IST
Former Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister KPP Samy (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The 57-year-old leader had served as the fisheries minister in the 2006-2011 DMK government. He was elected from Thiruvottiyur constituency for the second time in the 2016 assembly election. He was first elected in the 2006 assembly election.

With Samy's death, the DMK has lost two MLAs in the present assembly. K Radhamani, who represented Vikravandi constituency in Villupuram district, had died in June last year. (ANI)

