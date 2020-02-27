Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure free, fair elections: Dhankhar to state election

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 16:09 IST
Ensure free, fair elections: Dhankhar to state election

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Thursday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep

Dhankhar who asked him to ensure peaceful and fair civic polls in the state, and take action to prevent a repeat of the

violence that marred the panchayat elections in 2018. The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place

at the Raj Bhavan. In the meeting, Dhankhar told Das to ensure that the

"kind of scenario noticed" in the panchayat elections held in May 2018 is not repeated and the civic polls, likely to be

held in mid-April, take place in a peaceful, orderly and fair atmosphere, according to an official statement.

The governor also asked the commissioner to keep him informed about the steps taken by the poll panel.

Dhankhar underlined the need in giving all parties equal opportunities as a pre-requisite to free and fair polls.

He told the commissioner that if the situation arises, Das may "take recourse even to transferring officials in the

interest of ensuring fair and peaceful polls". The governor further said that the state election

commissioner must take all steps to dispel fears and impressions that the poll panel is an extension of the

government and must engage in dialogue with all stakeholders. The statement further said that the commissioner needs

to tell the police and administration that any partisan approach would invite exemplary consequences.

The commissioner informed Dhankhar that he will be meeting district magistrates on March 4.

Das was accompanied by secretary of the commission Nilanjan Sandilya to the meeting. He was tight-lipped about

discussions in the meeting amid queries from reporters while leaving the governor's official residence around 11.50 am.

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in 2018 claimed at least 12 lives and left 43 injured.

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across the state are likely to be held

in mid-April, according to official sources. The state government is keen on holding the elections

between April 12-26, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Gove says confident of equivalency assessments by June

Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Thursday he was confident the European Union would have completed its assessments on the prospects of equivalency in financial services by the end of June. Britain and the EU have agreed to asses...

Broken desks, burnt books, half-charred boards tell sordid tales of vandalised schools in Delhi

Welcome to a very happy school reads a half-charred board at a private school in Brijpuri area of North East Delhi which is now home to broken desks and burnt books after it was vandalised during the violence. Arun Modern Senior Secondar...

'Chicken sales down 50%, prices by 70% in India on coronavirus rumour'

Chicken sales in India have come down over 50 per cent and prices by 70 per cent in the last one month as speculation swirled on social media that chicken causes coronavirus disease, denting both demand and prices, a top Godrej Agrovet offi...

BoE's Carney urges City of London to step up ahead of climate summit

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney called on Londons money managers on Thursday to help speed a transition to a low-carbon future, aiming to usher in a new era where every professional financial decision takes climate change into account....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020