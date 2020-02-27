Ensure free, fair elections: Dhankhar to state election

State Election Commissioner Sourav Das on Thursday met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep

Dhankhar who asked him to ensure peaceful and fair civic polls in the state, and take action to prevent a repeat of the

violence that marred the panchayat elections in 2018. The meeting, which lasted for 20 minutes, took place

at the Raj Bhavan. In the meeting, Dhankhar told Das to ensure that the

"kind of scenario noticed" in the panchayat elections held in May 2018 is not repeated and the civic polls, likely to be

held in mid-April, take place in a peaceful, orderly and fair atmosphere, according to an official statement.

The governor also asked the commissioner to keep him informed about the steps taken by the poll panel.

Dhankhar underlined the need in giving all parties equal opportunities as a pre-requisite to free and fair polls.

He told the commissioner that if the situation arises, Das may "take recourse even to transferring officials in the

interest of ensuring fair and peaceful polls". The governor further said that the state election

commissioner must take all steps to dispel fears and impressions that the poll panel is an extension of the

government and must engage in dialogue with all stakeholders. The statement further said that the commissioner needs

to tell the police and administration that any partisan approach would invite exemplary consequences.

The commissioner informed Dhankhar that he will be meeting district magistrates on March 4.

Das was accompanied by secretary of the commission Nilanjan Sandilya to the meeting. He was tight-lipped about

discussions in the meeting amid queries from reporters while leaving the governor's official residence around 11.50 am.

Widespread violence during the panchayat polls in 2018 claimed at least 12 lives and left 43 injured.

The elections to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and 107 other civic bodies across the state are likely to be held

in mid-April, according to official sources. The state government is keen on holding the elections

between April 12-26, the sources said.

