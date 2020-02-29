Will file defamation suit against SAD's Majithia over drug scam allegation: Pb health minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Saturday said he will file a defamation suit against Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia for allegedly levelling false allegations against him in connection with the diversion of buprenorphine tablets from private de-addiction centres (PDAC) Speaking in the Punjab Assembly on Wednesday, Majithia had sought Sidhu's dismissal from the cabinet, alleging that five crore tablets of buprenorphine, a scheduled drug, worth Rs 200 crore had gone missing from the PDCAs.

Describing Majithia's allegations as "baseless and fallacious", Sidhu said he will file a defamation suit against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader The previous SAD-BJP government "totally failed" to break the supply line of drugs and now the Akalis are trying to divert people's attention by politicising the issue, the health minister said.

Sidhu said the PDACs are authorised to directly purchase medicines from pharmaceutical companies and the health department has no role in the process The difference in online and offline records of medicines was noticed by the health department itself. After that, to ensure 100 per cent data entry online, show cause notices have been issued to the PDACs, he added.

Sidhu said he has directed Principal Secretary Anurag Aggarwal to conduct a thorough audit of all the PDACs He said he has also asked Aggarwal to ensure that treatment of patients is not affected during the audit.

He added that he is personally monitoring the issue and legal action will be taken after an analysis of the online and offline records of the PDACs.

