Section 144 imposed at Bhopal Airport

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state, Madhya Pradesh Police on Friday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) at Bhopal airport after supporters of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered at the site. Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath confidently stated that his government is "stable" and there is nothing to "worry" about, just hours after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon.

While speaking to media after the meeting, he said, "Floor test will happen on Governor's address and budget but it is only possible when 22 MLAs are freed from captivity." On Wednesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia left the Congress and joined the BJP in the national capital in the presence of party President JP Nadda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.