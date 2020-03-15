J-K's Apni Party leaders meet Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday here.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari, at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday here. Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla and other senior officials are also present at the meeting which is still underway.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met a 24-member delegation from Jammu and Kashmir's Apni Party at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence in Delhi. A statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that in the interactive session Prime Minister Modi called for 'Janbhagidari' in transforming Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on the importance of an administration that gives voice to the people.
Bukhari, formerly with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), launched his own party on March 8.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
JK 'Apni' Party to be launched by ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Sunday
Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari says he will launch new political party in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies, will be pragmatic: Altaf Bukhari
Altaf Bukhari launches 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni party,' 31 leaders from PDP, NC, Congress to join in
Ex-J&K minister Altaf Bukhari floats new political outfit JK Apni Party