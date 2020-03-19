GFP demands cancellation of zilla parishad polls

The Goa Forward Party on Thursdaydemanded that the March 22 Zilla Panchayat elections in Goashould be called off in view of the Prime Minister NarendraModi's appeal for a `Janta curfew' on the same day

All the 50 Zilla Panchayat constituencies will go tothe polls on March 22, while the results would be announced onMarch 23

GFP president Vijai Sardesai said in a statement thatthe prime minister has recognized the gravity of the pandemicand the the Goa government should show that it "takes the PMseriously and call off the ZP elections immediately".

