Small, medium businessmen and daily wage labourers need economic help not clapping: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted that coronavirus has affected the small, medium businessmen and daily wage labourers the most and the government, instead of clapping, needs to release an economic package for them.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 21-03-2020 20:32 IST
  Created: 21-03-2020 20:32 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday tweeted that coronavirus has affected the small, medium businessmen and daily wage labourers the most and the government, instead of clapping, needs to release an economic package for them. "Coronavirus has attacked our already weak economy and amongst all, it is the small, medium businessmen and daily wage labourers who have been affected the most," Gandhi tweeted.

In his tweet, he also said, "Clapping for these people will not help them. Instead, they need a huge economic package such as cash help, tax breaks and debt repayment." "The government needs to be quick on helping these people," he added.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Thursday had said, "For the last 2 months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports and those serving others by not taking care of themselves. On March 22, at 5'o clock, we should stand on our doorways, balconies, in our windows and keep clapping hands and ringing the bells for 5 mins to salute and encourage them." "I also request the local administration of the entire country. On 22 March, at 5 o'clock inform people about this with the sound of a siren," he said.

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 271, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow 'Janata Curfew' from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

