BJP legislator Bhargava resigns as Leader of Opposition

  • PTI
  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:34 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:34 IST
BJP legislator Bhargava resigns as Leader of Opposition

Just before the Madhya Pradesh BJP legislature party meeting here on Monday evening to elect its new leader, senior party MLA Gopal Bhargava tendered his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition. BJP vice-president and MLA Shivraj Singh Chouhan is tipped to be elected as head of the legislature party, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

Today, on March 23, 2020, I tender my resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition. Please accept my resignation forthwith, Bhargava said in a letter sent to the principal secretary of the assembly secretariat. With Congress veteran Kamal Nath stepping down as chief minister last week after 22 party MLAs resigned, reducing his government to a minoritye, the BJP is set to form the next government.

In January 2019, days after the Congress formed its government, Bhargava, a multiple-time MLA and former minister, was elected Leader of the Opposition..

