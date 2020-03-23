AAP govt's Delhi budget directionless, disappointing: BJP

The BJP's Delhi unit termed as "diectionless and disappointing" the budget 2020-21 presented in the Assembly on Monday by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Development of Delhi was never a priority for the Kejriwal government and today it has also been proved after the presentation of the budget, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari charged.

"The budget is directionless, disappointing and juggling with statistics. Like last year, this time too, the AAP government has shown only dreams to the people of Delhi and no new plan has been introduced through this budget," he stated. It was expected that the way the Municipal Corporation employees are working to keep Delhi clean and hygienic during the time of coronavirus pandemic, regardless of their health and safety, the Delhi government will announce more funds to strengthen the civic bodies but it failed to do so, Tiwari said.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, before presentation of the budget, demanded the government to release "dues"of the municipal corporations. Party MLA and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta also expressed "disappointment" with the budget.

The Kejriwal government has taken a U-turn on Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said as Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia said in his budget speech that the Centre's flagship health scheme will be implemented in Delhi. Gupta criticised the state government for depriving the people of Delhi from the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme for years and treated them in a "step-motherly" fashion.

"Now, they have taken a U-turn and are now implementing the same scheme. This shows that all the claims made by the Kejriwal government are nothing but political gimmicks, with no relation to reality." Sisodia tabled the budget in the Assembly in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the year 2020-21. With a total outlay of Rs 65,000 crore, the budget focuses on education and health sectors..

