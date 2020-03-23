Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP govt's Delhi budget directionless, disappointing: BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:47 IST
AAP govt's Delhi budget directionless, disappointing: BJP

The BJP's Delhi unit termed as "diectionless and disappointing" the budget 2020-21 presented in the Assembly on Monday by the Aam Aadmi Party government. Development of Delhi was never a priority for the Kejriwal government and today it has also been proved after the presentation of the budget, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari charged.

"The budget is directionless, disappointing and juggling with statistics. Like last year, this time too, the AAP government has shown only dreams to the people of Delhi and no new plan has been introduced through this budget," he stated. It was expected that the way the Municipal Corporation employees are working to keep Delhi clean and hygienic during the time of coronavirus pandemic, regardless of their health and safety, the Delhi government will announce more funds to strengthen the civic bodies but it failed to do so, Tiwari said.

The Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, before presentation of the budget, demanded the government to release "dues"of the municipal corporations. Party MLA and former Delhi BJP president Vijender Gupta also expressed "disappointment" with the budget.

The Kejriwal government has taken a U-turn on Ayushman Bharat scheme, he said as Deputy Chief Minster Manish Sisodia said in his budget speech that the Centre's flagship health scheme will be implemented in Delhi. Gupta criticised the state government for depriving the people of Delhi from the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme for years and treated them in a "step-motherly" fashion.

"Now, they have taken a U-turn and are now implementing the same scheme. This shows that all the claims made by the Kejriwal government are nothing but political gimmicks, with no relation to reality." Sisodia tabled the budget in the Assembly in presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the year 2020-21. With a total outlay of Rs 65,000 crore, the budget focuses on education and health sectors..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state factory

Boeing announced on Monday it temporarily halted production at a factory in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreakThe aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednesday for tw...

Stewart reads Shakespeare via Twitter to bring calmness amid coronavirus scare

While many actors are making their best efforts to make the self-isolation time bearable, actor Patrick Stewart reads out sonnets from the works of William Shakespeare to his followers online. The 79-year-old actor on the early hours of Mon...

Sex workers in one of world's largest brothels appeal for funds due coronavirus

Sex workers from one of the worlds largest brothels appealed to the Bangladesh government on Monday for emergency funding after a ban on customers to prevent the spread of coronavirus. More than 1,500 sex workers are based at the Daulatdia ...

WHO warns of "accelerating" pandemic, expects Olympics decision soon

The pandemic of disease caused by the coronavirus is accelerating, the World Health Organization WHO said on Monday, with more than 300,000 cases now recorded and infections reported from nearly every country worldwide. While it took 67 day...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020