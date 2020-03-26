Govt must ensure crop procurement : BS Hooda

Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the government should assure farmers that their crops will be procured. He said that the government will bear the loss incurred to the farmers. "Government should provide bonus to farmers whose crops are ready in fields as procurement process will not take place before April 15 due to coronavirus lockdown. Government should also assure farmers that their crops will be procured and government will bear any loss," Hooda said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. A total of 694 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.