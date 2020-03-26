CPOVID-19: Gadkari donates month's salary to PM Relief Fund

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday donated a month's salary to the Prime Minister Relief Fund to help the country fight the coronavirus outbreak. The road transport and highways minister also urged the people to come forward and contribute.

"I have decided to donate my one month salary to Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19," Gadkari said. The minister said, "My appeal to all, come forward and contribute for fight against this pandemic".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

