There is nothing big or little, Modi tells man who gave Rs 501 to PM fund

Actor Akshay Kumar was perhaps the first one to announce his contribution to the fund created by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to fight the coronavirus and similar "distressing" situations. "Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let's keep donating for a healthier India," Modi tweeted after the Bollywood actor announced a Rs 25 crore contribution for the fund.

When a man tweeted about his contribution of Rs 501 towards the fund, saying it was "just a little donation", the prime minister said that "there's nothing big or little". "Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19," Modi said. The prime minister also thanked a student for his Rs 1,000 contribution, saying the future of the nation is ensuring the nation's future. "That's a brilliant fifty, @ImRaina," Modi tweeted when cricketer Suresh Raina pledged Rs 52 lakh -- Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund and another Rs 21 lakh to the UP CM's Disaster Relief Fund.

Akshay Kumar wrote on Twitter, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund." Modi on Saturday announced creation of PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute to help government fight against coronavirus and similar "distressing situations". "People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19," he said.

Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) has been constituted he said. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India, he wrote on Twitter. "It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead," he said..

