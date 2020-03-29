Left Menu
We support vote on account bill, won't attend session: AINRC

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:14 IST
Puducherry, Mar 29 (PTI): Citing the coronavirus lockdown, the opposition AINRC said it will not participate in the assembly proceedings scheduled for Monday to adopt vote on account bill, but it backed the financial measure. Announcing this in a statement on Sunday, Leader of the opposition and former chief minister N Rangasamay said there was already a clear advisory that there should be social distancing and gathering of more people was banned by the prohibitory order implemented under section 144.

Legislators from outlying region of Karaikal would also find it difficult to reach Puducherry in view of lockdown. He said the assembly should have been convened some three weeks ago to adopt the full-fledged budget.

"Our party, however, supports unanimous adoption of the Vote on Account Bill to earmark funds for the first few months of the new fiscal (2020-2021) commencing on April 1," he said. When a session was convened not less than 500 peoples would gather on the premises of the assembly, he added.

