Nigeria president orders lockdown in Lagos, Abuja over virus

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday ordered the "cessation of all movements" for two weeks in largest city Lagos and capital Abuja to stop the spread of coronavirus

"All citizens in these areas are to stay in their homes" starting from 2200 GMT on Monday, Buhari announced in a televised address to the nation.

