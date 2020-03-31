Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prices of essentials shoot up in Haryana due to black marketing: Cong

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:38 IST
Prices of essentials shoot up in Haryana due to black marketing: Cong

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that some people ware black marketing essentials in Haryana, leading to sharp increase in prices of food items. The party's chief spokesperson asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene immediately as "some people were taking advantage of the ongoing lockdown". "As a result, prices of commonly consumed pulses, flour, vegetables and cooking oil have gone up sharply during the past one week," Surjewala said.

"Prices of potato have doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg, onion is up from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg now, capsicum is up from Rs 55 to Rs 100 per kg, cauliflower prices have increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg and peas prices are up from Rs 40 to Rs 55 at present," the Congress leader told the media via a video link. The former MLA from Kaithal in Haryana also alleged that liquor mafia was flourishing and working to "home deliver" liquor to customers.

The Khattar government had recently decided to shut down liquor vends in the state after it came under heavy criticism from various quarters, including main opposition Congress, for keeping them open even as the country is under lockdown. Surjewala also demanded 50 per cent pay hike for police personnel and sanitation workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

UK will automatically renew visas of foreign healthcare staff

Britain said on Tuesday it would automatically renew the visas of foreign healthcare workers without charge to ensure they could focus on fighting the coronavirus outbreak. The extension will apply to about 2,800 doctors, nurses and paramed...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal roles; Glezos dies aged 97 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.UKs Prince Harry and wife Meghan bid farewell to royal rolesPrince Harry and his American wife Meghan posted their last message as working members of Britains royal family on Monday befor...

HUAWEI Band 4 - The Best Fitness Band Under INR 2000

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir The HUAWEI Band 4 has a unique Built-in USB in-line charge that conveniently allows you to charge on-the-go using a power bank, Laptop or any USB Outlet- The HUAWEI Band 4 allows up to a massive 9 days of b...

Millennial Money: Managing the high cost of infertility

No one plans for infertility. But that doesnt stop it from being a reality for millions of people. In the United States, around 12 per cent of women ages 15 to 44 have difficulty getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, according t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020