Prices of essentials shoot up in Haryana due to black marketing: Cong

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday alleged that some people ware black marketing essentials in Haryana, leading to sharp increase in prices of food items. The party's chief spokesperson asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to intervene immediately as "some people were taking advantage of the ongoing lockdown". "As a result, prices of commonly consumed pulses, flour, vegetables and cooking oil have gone up sharply during the past one week," Surjewala said.

"Prices of potato have doubled from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg, onion is up from Rs 25 to Rs 40 per kg now, capsicum is up from Rs 55 to Rs 100 per kg, cauliflower prices have increased from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg and peas prices are up from Rs 40 to Rs 55 at present," the Congress leader told the media via a video link. The former MLA from Kaithal in Haryana also alleged that liquor mafia was flourishing and working to "home deliver" liquor to customers.

The Khattar government had recently decided to shut down liquor vends in the state after it came under heavy criticism from various quarters, including main opposition Congress, for keeping them open even as the country is under lockdown. Surjewala also demanded 50 per cent pay hike for police personnel and sanitation workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

