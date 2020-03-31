Ethiopia electoral commission says August election postponed due to coronavirus

Ethiopia's electoral commission said on Tuesday it would delay national elections scheduled for August because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The board will announce a a new timeline once the pandemic had subsided, the Amharic-language statement said.

The August polls were seen as a key test of the reformist agenda of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in what was once one of the continent's most repressive nations.

