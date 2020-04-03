Putin: we want joint action on global oil markets to cut 10 mln bpd

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia wanted to see joint action on global oil markets and a production cut of around 10 million barrels per day of oil.

Speaking in televised comments, Putin said Russia was ready to work with the United States and that Moscow was comfortable with an oil price of $42 per barrel. He added that any cuts should be made from first-quarter levels.

