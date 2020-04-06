New York state virus toll tops 4,000 with 594 new deaths in 24 hours

New York state virus toll tops 4,000 with 594 new deaths in 24 hoursPTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-04-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 01:00 IST
The coronavirus death toll in New York state spiked to 4,159, the governor said Sunday, up from 3,565 a day prior
The toll increase of 594 deaths showed a slight decrease in the day-to-day number of lives lost compared to the previous day
Governor Andrew Cuomo told journalists it was too soon to tell whether the decrease from the previous record of 630 deaths in one day was statisically significant.
