PM Modi should call all-party meeting over COVID-19 pandemic: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to hold consultations with the heads of all recognised political parties on the issue of COVID-19 pandemic. "The government, political parties and all those who matter in shaping the political, economic and social course of the country must come together and put their heads and efforts together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," Raja wrote in the letter.

"The Prime Minister has decided to have an interaction with the floor leaders of political parties in Parliament in which some of the important parties are left out on the basis of a technicality. However, our party is of the view that the initiative taken by the Prime Minister must be followed by holding consultations with the heads of all recognised political parties at the national and state level," he added. With the country battling coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties on April 8 through video conferencing and discuss ways and means to strengthen the fight against the disease.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties, who have more than five MPs in Parliament, through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a release. The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. (ANI)

