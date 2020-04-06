Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi should call all-party meeting over COVID-19 pandemic: CPI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to hold consultations with the heads of all recognised political parties on the issue of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:58 IST
PM Modi should call all-party meeting over COVID-19 pandemic: CPI
CPI leader D Raja. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to hold consultations with the heads of all recognised political parties on the issue of COVID-19 pandemic. "The government, political parties and all those who matter in shaping the political, economic and social course of the country must come together and put their heads and efforts together to contain the COVID-19 pandemic," Raja wrote in the letter.

"The Prime Minister has decided to have an interaction with the floor leaders of political parties in Parliament in which some of the important parties are left out on the basis of a technicality. However, our party is of the view that the initiative taken by the Prime Minister must be followed by holding consultations with the heads of all recognised political parties at the national and state level," he added. With the country battling coronavirus threat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of various political parties on April 8 through video conferencing and discuss ways and means to strengthen the fight against the disease.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with floor leaders of political parties, who have more than five MPs in Parliament, through video conferencing on April 8 at 11 am," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a release. The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on March 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now 523, of which 330 are from Nizammuddin Markaz: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi now 523, of which 330 are from Nizammuddin Markaz CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Want Centre to increase MGNREGA man-days in Bengal, says panchayat minister

With scores of migrants workers returning to their native villages in West Bengal, amid the lockdown, the rural development department has contended that the Centre should increase the number of man-days under MGNREGA scheme to ensure emplo...

FEATURE-Charities face crisis during UK shutdown as sports fundraising dries up

The postponement of major sporting events during the coronavirus pandemic has left some British charities concerned about their survival, representatives have told Reuters, while others are worried about delivering services to vulnerable pe...

Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight

Nigeria has requested a total of 6.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund IMF, World Bank and African Development Bank AfDB to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday. Zainab Ahmed sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020