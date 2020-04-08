Govt shouldn't ignore Tablighi Jamaat attendees escaping detention, not wrong to shoot them: BJP MLA
BJP MLA from Honnali constituency, MP Renukacharya, said that the government should not ignore those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and are escaping detection, and it is not wrong if the person is shot.ANI | Davanagere (Karnataka) | Updated: 08-04-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 14:37 IST
BJP MLA from Honnali constituency, MP Renukacharya, said that the government should not ignore those who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi and are escaping detection, and it is not wrong if the person is shot. "Anyone who attended Tablighi meet, is not coming out for medical checkups and is escaping detection. The government should not ignore them. Even if he is shot, it is not wrong. Otherwise, the virus will spread throughout the entire country. In China it started with one person," Renukacharya said on Tuesday.
"We are suffering because someone is not coming for check-up. I request them to come voluntarily to the doctors and District Magistrates. Not all minorities are terrorists and not all of them are anti-nationals," he added. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for the government to impose a complete ban on all activities of the Tablighi Jamaat with immediate effect.
Over 1,000 coronavirus cases in India are linked to Tablighi Jamaat gathering. Hundreds of people who are related to Tablighi Jamaat have been quarantined. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- China
- India
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Haryana Police arrests 3 Nigerians from Delhi with 2.4 kg heroin
Mamata accuses BJP IT cell of spreading fake news on Bengal corona cases
Blacklisting proceedings started against 360 foreigners who participated in Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi and left India thereafter: MHA.
Municipal Corporation conducts sanitisation drive in Delhi's Narela area through drones
Delhi govt to conduct one lakh random tests for COVID-19 in hotspot areas: CM Arvind Kejriwal.