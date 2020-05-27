Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: GBRC decodes 131 genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 13:51 IST
Guj: GBRC decodes 131 genome sequences of SARS-CoV-2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Researchers at the state-run Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) said they have decoded 131 SARS-CoV-2 genomes from samples taken from COVID- 19 patients, which will help in developing vaccine and medicines for the infection. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus responsible for COVID-19 infection.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said he was proud of the achievement, as it will help in tracking the origin of drug targets, developing a vaccine, and its association with virulence. The GBRC in a tweet said India had so far submitted 366 SARS CoV-2 genomes, of which 131 were from their institute.

The research body further tweeted that scientists from all over the country were invited to analyze these genomes. Assembled genome sequence and raw data were available at http://covid.gbrc.org.in. No permission was required to analyze the data and researchers can acknowledge the GBRC while publishing results, it said in another tweet.

"The genomes will be crucial in developing a vaccine and finding genomics of host adaptability," an official said. The institute was working on identifying more such genome sequences from patients, he said.

"So far, these 131 genomes collected from 17 different locations in the state have been decoded," the official said. The GBRC became the second institute in India after the National Institute of Virology Pune, to decode the entire genome sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 on April 15.

Following which, by May 25 it decoded 131 genomes, the official said. "It is important to have a large number of genome sequences so that scientists can develop medicine, vaccine, and learn more about its virulence. The data collected from Gujarat will also help them find local mutations that the virus undergoes to adapt to the environment," the official said.

Gujarat has so far reported 14,829 novel coronavirus cases and 915 deaths.

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi drone launched toward Najran

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said its forces intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the Saudi border city of Najran on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported.The coalition said the...

New York governor meets with Trump to push for infrastructure investment

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo met President Donald Trump on Wednesday to press for investment in the nations roads, bridges and railways as U.S. states begin to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak left the economy in tatters. Cuomos visi...

EU pledges 40 billion euros for 'just transition' from fossil fuels

The European Commission has increased five-fold its proposed European Union fund to wean carbon-intensive regions off fossil fuels, with fresh cash from a new recovery fund to help Europes ailing economies rebound after the new coronavirus ...

Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib after explosion along M4 highway - ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib on Wednesday after an explosion along the M4 highway, Turkeys Defence Ministry said in a statement.Earlier, Turkeys private Demiroren news agency had reported that the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020