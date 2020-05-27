Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCSTC brings out Hindi version of COVID Katha to spread awareness

In order to fulfil the great demand of the Hindi version of COVID Katha especially from the Hindi heartland, the Hindi edition of the COVID Katha has been brought out with added and revised information for the benefit of the people. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 17:49 IST
NCSTC brings out Hindi version of COVID Katha to spread awareness
Interestingly, a people supported COVID Katha movement has been started across the country, and a chain reaction is taking shape. Image Credit: ANI

The National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science & Technology (DST) in association with Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust, has brought out the Hindi version of the Popular Multimedia Guide for Mass Awareness carrying important information on A-to-Z of COVID-19 pandemic.

The English version has already been released early this month. In order to fulfil the great demand of the Hindi version of COVID Katha especially from the Hindi heartland, the Hindi edition of the COVID Katha has been brought out with added and revised information for the benefit of the people.

Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, DST while appreciating the COVID Katha: A multimedia guide for mass awareness has said that the interpretation of science in common man's language is important for awareness amongst laypersons and Hindi being largely spoken language the Hindi version of COVID Katha carries more value. Prof. Sharma said that science cartoons (scientoons) while carrying scientific messages and explaining the health concepts in a simple manner also add humour and amusement during the present health crisis when people feel stressed!

To spread general awareness on COVID-19 using multimedia techniques and digital platforms, the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, has come out with an interactive electronic guide to help people understand and address the pandemic with suitable knowledge and confidence.

Interestingly, a people supported COVID Katha movement has been started across the country, and a chain reaction is taking shape. The COVID Katha is being translated in the Khasi language of Meghalaya; Tamil version is also coming up; people are working on Bengali and Assamese versions on their own.

Various science communication enthusiasts are effectively trying to put together COVID Katha in different formats, i.e., Flip version, Animations, Videos and other formats. Several official agencies are also using various elements of COVID Katha in their social media and other mass communication campaigns on COVID-19, i.e., Do's & Don'ts, Scientoons, daily information using one alphabet every day, etc. Hindi and other languages versions of COVID Katha would help spread awareness deeper into the grass-root level.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Biggest single-day spike of 162 COVID-19 cases in J-K; tally touches 1,921

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 162 people testing positive for the disease, raising the tally to 1,921, officials said. The union territory also reported two fresh coronavirus-re...

Modi speaks with Sri Lankan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday on completing 50 years as a parliamentarian. The two leaders also discussed the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Prime M...

Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga denounces charges as "lies"

Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested this month after more than two decades on the run, told a French court on Wednesday that the international charges against him were lies. Kabuga has been indicted by U.N. prosecutors for ge...

Saudi-led coalition says it downed Houthi drone launched toward Najran

The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said its forces intercepted and downed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the Saudi border city of Najran on Wednesday, state news agency SPA reported.The coalition said the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020