Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke linked to COVID-19: Study

As per a recent study, neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage.

ANI | London | Updated: 12-07-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2020 20:54 IST
Delirium, rare brain inflammation and stroke linked to COVID-19: Study
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As per a recent study, neurological complications of COVID-19 can include delirium (abrupt change in the brain that causes mental confusion and emotional disruption), brain inflammation, stroke, and nerve damage. The study led by the research team at University College London (UCL) and University College London Hospitals (UCLH) was published in the journal Brain. It identified one rare and sometimes fatal inflammatory condition, known as ADEM, which appears to be increasing in prevalence due to the pandemic.

Some patients in the study did not experience severe respiratory symptoms, and the neurological disorder was the first and main presentation of COVID-19. Joint senior author Dr Michael Zandi (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) said: "We identified a higher than expected number of people with neurological conditions such as brain inflammation, which did not always correlate with the severity of respiratory symptoms."

"We should be vigilant and look out for these complications in people who have had Covid-19. Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic - perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic - remains to be seen," Zandi added. The study provides a detailed account of neurological symptoms of 43 people (aged 16-85) treated at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, UCLH, who had either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The researchers identified 10 cases of transient encephalopathies (temporary brain dysfunction) with delirium, which corresponds with other studies finding evidence of delirium with agitation. There were also 12 cases of brain inflammation, eight cases of strokes, and eight others with nerve damage, mainly Guillain-Barre syndrome (which usually occurs after a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection). Most (nine out of 12 cases) of those with brain inflammation conditions were diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM). ADEM is rare and typically seen in children and can be triggered by viral infections: the team in London normally sees about one adult patient with ADEM per month, but that increased to at least one per week during the study period, which the researchers say is a concerning increase.

The virus causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, was not detected in the cerebrospinal brain fluid of any of the patients tested, suggesting the virus did not directly attack the brain to cause the neurological illness. Further research is needed to identify why patients were developing these complications. In some patients, the researchers found evidence that the brain inflammation was likely caused by an immune response to the disease, suggesting that some neurological complications of COVID-19 might come from the immune response rather than the virus itself.

The findings add clinical descriptions and detail to another recent study, which also involved Dr Zandi and co-author Dr Hadi Manji (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) identifying 153 people with neurological complications from COVID-19. This paper also confirms the previously reported findings of a higher than expected number of patients with a stroke which results from the excessive stickiness of the blood in COVID-19 patients. Joint first author Dr Ross Paterson (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology) said: "Given that the disease has only been around for a matter of months, we might not yet know what long-term damage COVID-19 can cause.

"Doctors need to be aware of possible neurological effects, as early diagnosis can improve patient outcomes. People recovering from the virus should seek professional health advice if they experience neurological symptoms," he added. Joint first author Dr Rachel Brown (UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology and UCL Infection & Immunity) said: "Our study advances understanding of the different ways in which Covid-19 can affect the brain, which will be paramount in the collective effort to support and manage patients in their treatment and recovery."

Joint senior author Dr Hadi Manji said: "Our study amalgamates, for the first time, the clinical presentations of patients with Covid-19 neurological disease with MRI and laboratory features including, in one case, a brain biopsy. "This now sets up a template for other researchers around the world, facilitating coordinated research to optimize the diagnosis and treatments of these complications, which to date, has proved difficult. In addition, patients are going to require long term follow up," the senior author added.

TRENDING

When did Lee Min Ho call Kim Go Eun 'queen'? Test how well you remember TKEM

Florida reports over 15,000 COVID-19 cases in single-day record

High blood sugar without previous diabetes diagnosis linked to COVID-19 death risk: Study

World News Roundup: Singapore ruling party faces succession questions; Hong Kong elections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-S. Africa's Eskom Says Stage 2 Loadshedding To Continue Until 2200 Local Time, Then Resume Monday Morning

July 12 Reuters - S. AFRICAS ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 LOADSHEDDING TO CONTINUE UNTIL 2200 LOCAL TIME, THEN RESUME AT 0900 MONDAY...

357 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, 10 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir registered 357 more novel coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 10,513, while the toll rose to 179 with 10 more deaths, officials said. There are 4,355 active cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and 5,979 ...

Cricket-Blackwood shines as West Indies beat England in first test

Jermaine Blackwoods fighting 95 in the second innings helped West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. Chasing 200 to win, West Indies lost three early wickets but...

Report: Jones, Chiefs begin contract talks

The Kansas City Chiefs and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones reportedly have begun contract discussions. ESPNs Jeremy Fowler said Saturday that the two sides have begun talking ahead of Wednesdays contract deadline. If Jones and the Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020