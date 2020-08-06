Left Menu
Development News Edition

Getting low-emission trucks on road step closer to support hydrogen vehicles

The Infrastructure Reference Group has provisionally approved $20 million for New Plymouth company Hiringa Energy to establish a nationwide network of hydrogen fuelling stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:09 IST
Getting low-emission trucks on road step closer to support hydrogen vehicles
“This is an exciting development that can kick start the use of hydrogen as a low-emissions transport fuel for New Zealand’s energy future,” Megan Woods said. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Getting low-emission trucks on the road is a step closer with investment in infrastructure to support hydrogen vehicles, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced.

The Infrastructure Reference Group has provisionally approved $20 million for New Plymouth company Hiringa Energy to establish a nationwide network of hydrogen fueling stations.

Initial stations will be located in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu, Auckland, Taupō, Wellington and Christchurch. These stations will begin to supply zero-emission fuel to trucks, buses and commercial fleets from 2021. Hiringa estimates the initial network will provide coverage for about 95 per cent of heavy freight routes in the North Island and 82% of the South Island.

"This is an exciting development that can kick start the use of hydrogen as a low-emissions transport fuel for New Zealand's energy future," Megan Woods said.

"I'm delighted that as we develop our hydrogen strategy that we have such exciting hydrogen developments getting underway."

The project is intended to build the foundation for a national network that facilitates the use of hydrogen for commercial and heavy transport fleets to decarbonise our transport sector.

The project's success will unlock further investment in a network expansion across both the North and South Island, ensuring green hydrogen refuelling becomes available for all key industrial and heavy transport hubs throughout New Zealand. The network will also help stimulate significant private sector investment in zero-emission heavy vehicles.

"Thanks to this Government, we have some of the most ambitious climate change targets in the world. We know that to meet those targets we have to reduce our emissions in every sector of the economy, including transport.

"Projects like this one are exactly type of the investments we need to be making in order to bend the curve of our emissions downwards and to create a safer, cleaner planet for our children and grandchildren," James Shaw said.

The initial development will provide skilled jobs in a high growth sector. The project will directly create over 50 permanent jobs and over 100 contractor and vendor jobs across the regions. As the network is subsequently expanded there will be direct employment for over 300 workers across New Zealand. It will build hydrogen technical capability in New Zealand and create opportunities for equipment manufacturing, operations and maintenance, and future technology exports.

"Hydrogen is a great opportunity to decarbonise our heavy vehicle fleet and lessen our reliance on imported fuels like petroleum and diesel. It also opens us opportunities to produce hydrogen to meet our energy needs," said Megan Woods.

The $20 million contributions from IRG will leverage a further $49 million from Hiringa Energy, joint venture partners and other private investors for the project.

"This ground-breaking project supports the Government's vision for hydrogen in New Zealand, and will help to establish a viable hydrogen industry in New Zealand," said Megan Woods.

The $69m project will involve the installation of 8 green hydrogen refuelling stations across key North Island and South Island freight routes.

Stations will be in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Taranaki, Manawatu, Auckland, Taupō, Wellington and Christchurch.

Once the project is complete, stations will supply zero-emissions fuel to truck and bus fleets and support the decarbonisation of the heavy transport sector.

The project is intended to create over 150+ local jobs in multiple industries and professions.

A successful project will unlock further private sector investment in subsequent network expansion and zero-emission heavy vehicles fleet adoption.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rockies look to bounce back from rare loss to Giants

The Colorado Rockies have been to the postseason five times in their 27 seasons, but never as the division champions. The way theyve played at the start of this season, an NL West crown is realistic.The San Francisco Giants slowed down the ...

D-backs face Astros again, hope big inning is a beginning

The retractable roof was opened in 100-plus degree heat after the third inning at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night, and not long after, the home teams bats came alive in a big way. Coincidence A sign of better times ahead One can o...

Belarus to invite Russia and Ukraine to discuss alleged mercenaries - Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday ordered authorities to invite Russia and Ukraines prosecutors to Minsk to resolve the case of a group of alleged Russian mercenaries it detained last week, the Belta news agency reported...

Family Court (Supporting Children in Court) Legislation Bill introduced

The Minister of Justice has today introduced the Family Court Supporting Children in Court Legislation Bill the next step in the ongoing programme of work to fix the failed 2014 Family Court reforms led by then Justice Minister Judith Coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020