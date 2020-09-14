Ashoka Buildcon wins Rs 1,390 cr highway projs in Bihar from NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon on Monday said it has bagged two highway projects worth Rs 1,390 crore in Bihar from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Both the projects will be executed under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode under Bharat Pariyojna phase 1.

"The Company has received Letters of Award (LOAs) from NHAI in respect of the ... Four laning of Arrah to Pararia section of NH-319 (old NH-30)" and "Four laning of Pararia to Mohania section of NH-319 (Old NH-30)" in Bihar, the company said in a regulatory filing. The aggregate accepted contract value of both the projects is Rs 1,390 crore, it said.