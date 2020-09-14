Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ten Tanzanian schoolchildren killed in dormitory fire

Police are working with relatives of the pupils to identify the charred bodies, Gaguti said, adding that investigators are expected to establish the source of the fire in the next 14 days. Mbaraka Mahmoud, the chairman of Itera village where the school is located, said he was woken up after midnight.

Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:02 IST
Ten Tanzanian schoolchildren killed in dormitory fire
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Ten Tanzanian schoolchildren were killed when a dormitory at a privately-owned primary school in the north of the country caught fire, a senior government official said on Monday.

Police, the fire department, and other government officials have started an investigation into the fire, the cause of which is unknown, Marco Gaguti, the regional commissioner for Kagera, told Reuters by phone. "This dormitory was housing 74 pupils and when it caught fire the pupils started fleeing, but due to the impact of the fire some couldn't make it on time," Gaguti said.

Seven other children suffered from burns during the inferno, which started before midnight. Police are working with relatives of the pupils to identify the charred bodies, Gaguti said, adding that investigators are expected to establish the source of the fire in the next 14 days.

Mbaraka Mahmoud, the chairman of Itera village where the school is located, said he was woken up after midnight. When he dashed to the scene of the inferno, he found villagers struggling to stop the fire which had engulfed a large part of the dormitory. A roll call of the students later showed some pupils were missing, prompting rescuers to start digging through the black rubble and burnt iron sheets to find the bodies, he said.

"It is a sad day in our village. Parents, relatives, and villagers are devastated," Mahmoud said. Twelve secondary school students were killed in 2009 when a fire razed a dormitory in Iringa, a region located in the central area of the East African nation.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Hurricane Paulette makes rare landfall in Bermuda as Cat 1

Hurricane Paulette made a rare landfall in Bermuda early Monday as a strong Category 1 storm just hours after the wealthy British territory shuttered schools, government agencies and air and sea ports. The eye of the storm passed over the i...

Sterling rises before key Brexit vote; volatility hits 5-month highs

The pound rose against the euro and a broadly weaker U.S. dollar on Monday, boosted by improved risk appetite in global markets, while investors waited for UK lawmakers to vote on a bill which the European Union has told London to scrap.Ste...

Former civil servants move SC against Sudershan TV show

Seven former civil servants have moved the Supreme Court to become parties to a pending plea seeking stay of telecast of Sudarshan TVs Bindas Bol programme on alleged infiltration of Muslim into bureaucracy. The Delhi High Court, on Septemb...

ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.

Oracle Corp said on Monday it would team up with Chinas ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States, beating Microsoft Corp in a deal structured as a partnership rather than an outright sale.ByteDance, TikToks Beijing-based owne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020