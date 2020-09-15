Left Menu
Development News Edition

413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt

The National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country between March 1 and September 8, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday. The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha. "A total of 413 earthquakes have been recorded by NSN during March 1, 2020 to September 8, 2020," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:25 IST
413 earthquakes recorded from Mar 1 to Sept 8 in India: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The National Seismological Network recorded 413 earthquakes in the country between March 1 and September 8, the Ministry of Earth Sciences said on Tuesday. The NSN is maintained by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) to detect and locate earthquakes in and around the country, the ministry said in response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

"A total of 413 earthquakes have been recorded by NSN during March 1, 2020 to September 8, 2020," it said. According to the ministry, 135 out of the 413 earthquakes were of magnitude 3.0 or lower which are "usually not felt".

As many as 153 earthquakes were between 3.0 and 3.9 magnitude. These are are "minor" and "felt by many people" but there is "no damage", the ministry said. A total of 114 earthquakes were between 4.0 and 4.9 magnitude. An earthquake in this category is "felt in a large area" and there is "minor breakage of objects", it said.

Only 11 earthquakes were in the range of 5.0 to 5.7 magnitude. This category is known as "moderate" and there is "some damage to weak structures", it said.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

AP: Villagers in Vizianagaram take out unique rally to highlight lack of proper roads

Villagers of Sirivaram tribal hamlet in Vizianagaram district held a unique rally in their village to draw attention to the problems that they face due to lack of proper roads. Under the leadership of CPI M, the tribal people held the rally...

SC grants interim protection from arrest to ex-Punjab DGP in 1991 murder case

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to former Punjab SGP Sumedh Singh Saini in the 1991 case of the alleged murder of a junior engineer Balwant Singh Multani. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R S Reddy, and M ...

Wanted to make Safin unsettling: Rami Malek on James Bond villain

Oscar winner Rami Malek says as the antagonist of the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die, he wanted his character of Safin to be unsettling. Malek plays the villain opposite Daniel Craigs suave British spy in the much-anticipated fi...

German ZEW investor sentiment rises despite Brexit, COVID-19 headwinds

Investor sentiment in Germany rose unexpectedly in September, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, signaling confidence in recovery from the coronavirus crisis despite headwinds from stalled Brexit talks and rising new infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020