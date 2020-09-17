Left Menu
Development News Edition

A Nobel for Thunberg? In the age of climate change and virus, it is possible

Asle Sveen, a historian and author of several books about the prize, said Thunberg would be a strong candidate for this year's award, her second nomination in as many years, with the U.S. West Coast wildfires and rising temperatures in the Arctic "leaving people in no doubt" about global warming. "Not a single person has done more to get the world to focus on climate change than her," Sveen told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 15:54 IST
A Nobel for Thunberg? In the age of climate change and virus, it is possible

This year's Nobel Peace Prize could go to green campaigner Greta Thunberg and the Fridays for Future movement to highlight the link between environmental damage and the threat to peace and security, some experts say. The winner of the $1 million prize, arguably the world's top accolade, will be announced in Oslo on Oct. 9 from a field of 318 candidates. The prize can be split up to three ways.

The Swedish 17-year-old was nominated by three Norwegian lawmakers and two Swedish parliamentarians and if she wins, she would receive it at the same age as Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate thus far. Asle Sveen, a historian and author of several books about the prize, said Thunberg would be a strong candidate for this year's award, her second nomination in as many years, with the U.S. West Coast wildfires and rising temperatures in the Arctic "leaving people in no doubt" about global warming.

"Not a single person has done more to get the world to focus on climate change than her," Sveen told Reuters. The committee has given the prize to environmentalists before, starting with Kenya's Wangari Maathai in 2004 for her campaign to plant 30 million trees across Africa, and in 2007 to Al Gore and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In the era of the coronavirus crisis, the committee could also choose to highlight the threat of pandemics to peace and security, said Dan Smith, the director of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. "There is a relationship between environmental damage and our increasing problem with pandemics and I wonder whether the Nobel Peace Prize Committee might want to highlight that," he told Reuters.

If the committee wanted to highlight this trend, he said, "there is obviously the temptation of Greta Thunberg". The Fridays for Future movement started in 2018 when Thunberg began a school strike in Sweden to push for action on climate. It has since become a global protest.

Thunberg and her father Svante, who sometimes handles media queries for her, did not reply to requests for comment. Many were sceptical when Greta, as she is often referred to, became the bookmaker's favourite to win last year's Nobel Peace Prize, especially with regards to her age, but her second nomination could strengthen her chances.

The Irish betting agency Paddy Power has the World Health Organization (WHO) as its favourite at odds of 5/2, followed by Thunberg at 3/1 and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at 5/1. "Greta is re-nominated, which was the case for Malala. I said Malala was young when she was nominated the first time and I said Greta was young the first time she was nominated," Sveen said.

Yousafzai won in 2014. NOT TRUMP

Other known candidates included the "people of Hong Kong", NATO, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden and jailed Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul. Other possible choices are Reporters Without Borders, Angela Merkel and the WHO, experts said, though it is unclear whether they are nominated.

Nominations are secret for 50 years but those who nominate can choose to publicise their choices. Thousands of people are eligible to nominate, including members of parliaments and governments, university professors and past laureates. It is not known whether Donald Trump is nominated for this year's prize, though he is up for next year's award after a Norwegian lawmaker named the U.S. President for helping broker a deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

He is unlikely to win, Sveen and Smith agreed, not least for his dismantling of the international treaties to limit the proliferation of nuclear weapons, a cause dear to Nobel committees. "He is divisive and seems to not take a clear stance against the violence the right-wing perpetrates in the U.S.," said Smith.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Megastars Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. All three superstars took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.Respected dear narendramodiji, W...

Soccer-Liverpool reach agreement to sign Thiago from Bayern, says Rummenigge

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, the German clubs CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday. British media reported the deal will cost the Premier League champions around 2...

DIAL opens general aviation terminal for private jets

Delhi International Airport Ltd DIAL on Thursday announced the launch of Indias first exclusive general aviation terminal facility for private jets at Indira Gandhi International Airport IGIA. With the facility, Delhi Airport marks a milest...

African Energy Chamber to launch book on post-COVID-19 energy roadmap

The African Energy Chamber will launch the book African Energy Road to Recovery How the African energy industry can reshape itself for a post-COVID comeback in December The book will contain data, insight, analysis and interviews, and will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020