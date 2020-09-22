Survey for 6.8 km Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel commences

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) on Tuesday commenced a detailed survey for the construction of a 6.8 km tunnel between nearby Anakkampoyil and Meppadi in Wayanad, linking Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. The much-awaited project said to be the longest in the state when completed, will provide better connectivity between the two districts.

It would be a better and hassle-free alternative link to the present Thamaraserry-Lakkidi ghat road. The traffic on the narrow ghat section has often been crippling for hours.

The state has earmarked Rs 658 crore for the project, through Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The tunnel starts at Swargamkunnu in nearby Kodenchery panchayat in Kozhikode district and will end at Kalladi near Meppadi in Wayanad district.

A 12-member technical team, headed by Senior section engineer, Murali, has commenced their work on the land survey and field investigation. Thiruvambady MLA George M Thomas, Thiruvambady grama panchayat president P T Augustin and PWD Executive Engineer (Roads) K Vinayaraj were also among those who were present at the kick-off function.

The team will visit Anakkampoyil, Maripuzha, and Swargamkunnu as part of their survey. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will officially launch the start of the tunnel work on October 5, a government press release said.