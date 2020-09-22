Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's top emitter China aims to go carbon neutral by 2060

“Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature,” he said. Citing the Paris Agreement that he and former US President Barack Obama helped forge in 2015, Xi said his country would raise its emissions reduction targets with “vigorous policies and measures.” “We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060,” he said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:44 IST
World's top emitter China aims to go carbon neutral by 2060
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will aim to stop pumping additional carbon dioxide, the main global warming gas, into the atmosphere by 2060. Xi's announcement during a speech Tuesday to the UN General Assembly is a significant step for the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases and was immediately cheered by climate campaigners.

Calling for a "green revolution", Xi said the coronavirus pandemic had shown the need to preserve the environment. "Humankind can no longer afford to ignore the repeated warnings of nature," he said.

Citing the Paris Agreement that he and former US President Barack Obama helped forge in 2015, Xi said his country would raise its emissions reduction targets with "vigorous policies and measures." "We aim to have CO2 emissions peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060," he said. Many countries have pledged they will aim to go carbon neutral by 2050, including the European Union.

The United States has so far not set such a goal. President Donald Trump, who once describing climate change as a hoax invented by China, has started the process of pulling the US out of the Paris accord.

TRENDING

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Aiming to be carbon-neutral? Don't rely on planting trees, scientists say

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Taking better care of nature could absorb many more climate-changing emissions - but will only work if big companies simultaneously slash their own emissions and focus on boosti...

International flights to start from Kushinagar by Deepawali: CM Adityanath

In a huge makeover of the eastern Uttar Pradeshs image, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced the start of international flights from Kushinagar airport by Deepawali. Also known as Padrauna airport, it is situated in Kushinaga...

What a gift: Russia offers UN staff free virus vaccines

What do you do when Vladimir Putin offers you Russias new coronavirus vaccine, for free United Nations staff in New York and around the world are now facing that choice, after the Russian president offered on Tuesday to provide them the Spu...

Vanessa Bryant sues sheriff's office over crash photos

Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, contending deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter died in January. The lawsuit is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020