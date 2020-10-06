Left Menu
KNR Constructions gets NHAI nod to start work on Rs 9,200 cr project in TN

KNR Constructions on Tuesday said its arm has received the appointed date from NHAI for a Rs 9,200 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu. Appointed date is the official date for a road developer to start work. "Our wholly owned subsidiary company (has) received the appointed date by from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," the company said in a statement.

Updated: 06-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 21:50 IST
KNR Constructions on Tuesday said its arm has received the appointed date from NHAI for a Rs 9,200 crore highway project in Tamil Nadu. Appointed date is the official date for a road developer to start work.

"Our wholly owned subsidiary company (has) received the appointed date by from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," the company said in a statement. The company said its arm KNR Palani Infra Private Limited has won the contract for four-laning of Oddanchatram - Madathukulam section of NH - 209 (New NH-83).

The project was won under the Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I, under the category of Residual Works of NHDP (National Highways Development Project) in Tamil Nadu. The Rs 9,200 crore project is to be executed under hybrid annuity mode (HAM) and the appointed date has been given as October 5.

The company said the concession period of the project is 17 years, including construction period of 2 years from the appointed date.

