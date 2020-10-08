European Parliament cements position on climate change law with final vote
The European Parliament has rubber-stamped its position on the European Union's climate law, confirming its support for a 2030 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 60% against 1990 levels, according to vote results released on Thursday. The vote confirms Parliament's position, which was agreed in preliminary votes earlier this week, on a landmark law to make the EU's climate targets legally binding.
Parliament must agree the final law with the EU's 27 member countries, only a few of whom have said they would support a 60% emissions-cutting target. But by backing the goal, lawmakers hope to pressure countries to not water it down in the negotiations to an emissions cut of less than 55%. The EU's current 2030 target is a 40% emissions cut.
