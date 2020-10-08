Left Menu
IMD holds online pre-cyclone exercise meeting to review preparedness

DGM, IMD in his opening address touched upon various issues from forecasting to last-mile connectivity and discussed the areas that require improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 14:33 IST
Dr Mohapatra stressed upon the need to learn lessons from the past and fix the recurring mistakes. Image Credit: ANI

India Meteorological Department (IMD) organized the on-line pre-cyclone exercise meeting on 6th October under the chairmanship of Dr.Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology (DGM), IMD to review the preparedness, take stock of requirements, plan for the cyclone season October-December, 2020 and share new initiatives by IMD with stakeholders. The meeting was participated by experts from IMD, National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy (IN), Central Water Commission (CWC), India Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Deptt. of Fisheries, Punctuality Cell, Indian Railways and Central Water Commission (CWC).

DGM, IMD in his opening address touched upon various issues from forecasting to last-mile connectivity and discussed the areas that require improvement. He informed the participants that IMD has achieved significant improvement in track, landfall, intensity and adverse weather including heavy rainfall, strong wind and storm surge forecast. He informed that during ensuing cyclone season IMD will start interactive display system for observed and forecast cyclone track and intensity on GIS platform.

He also informed the stakeholders about various mobile apps launched by IMD including Damini for lightning forecast, Mausam & Umang for weather forecast including cyclone warning and Meghdoot for agrometeorological advisories. Participants were also informed about free registration facility available on Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre (RSMC) website www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in to receive cyclone alerts.

Dr Mohapatra stressed upon the need to learn lessons from the past and fix the recurring mistakes. He also insisted upon developing a foolproof triggering and response mechanism with active participation from all stakeholders to further minimize loss of lives and properties.

Mrs Sunitha Devi, Head, Cyclone Warning Division, IMD made a presentation on the status, future plans and efforts made during recent past including forecast performance of RSMC during recent years.

The stakeholders participating in the meeting appreciated IMD for effective cyclone warning system, which has helped in the management of cyclones in recent years. Deliberations and discussions with active participation from all the stakeholders were held during the meeting and there were a number of good suggestions from the stakeholders.

(With Inputs from PIB)

