Minister calls for brainstorming by scientists for new vision to make change in people's lives

"Dr Harsh Vardhan called for brainstorming by scientists for a new vision, rethinking, redesigning and research for making good change in people's lives," a statement said. Vardhan extended his greetings to the CSIR-IMMT and lauded the efforts of its scientists in scientifically harnessing waste materials into wealth.

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday called for brainstorming by scientists for a new vision, rethinking, redesigning and research for making a good change in people's lives. In his address at a virtual event organised to mark the 57th Foundation Day of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research's (CSIR) Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Vardhan said Indian scientists have always risen to the occasion, whenever the situation demanded.

He recalled the contributions of all scientists in various institutions in coming up with innovative ideas and products to combat COVID-19 in the country. "Dr Harsh Vardhan called for brainstorming by scientists for a new vision, rethinking, redesigning and research for making good change in people's lives," a statement said.

Vardhan extended his greetings to the CSIR-IMMT and lauded the efforts of its scientists in scientifically harnessing waste materials into wealth. The event was attended by Shekhar Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and DG, CSIR, Prof. S Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT, and several other scientists. Mande highlighted the CSIR-IMMT's contributions towards alleviating people's problems during super-cyclone Amphan earlier this year with its various technologies, especially in water purification.

He pointed out that the IMMT has established an NABL-accredited centre of excellence for chemical and biological testing of drinking and industrial water sources, adding that the IMMT's water-filtration media, popularly known as "Terafil" , provides a very low-cost solution to water-treatment technology. Mande drew attention to the institution's role in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by developing hospital assistive devices and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, which include hands-free hand wash and hand sanitisation equipment, liquid hand sanitiser and an antiviral spray machine. The technologies for these products have been licensed to various medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

Mande said the IMMT is leading a multi-laboratory, farm-based science and technology intervention programme for socio-economic development in the aspirational district of Navarangpur in Odisha under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY). The institute has started the DSIR-funded Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH) in the area of new materials and chemical processes. Under this, the IMMT aims to impart training to MSMEs and start-ups in the relevant areas for research and business. The institute also undertakes programmes to monitor and assess coastal environment and atmospheric pollution round the year. It is collaborating with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in this respect.

A premier national laboratory of the CSIR, the IMMT is dedicated to harnessing the potential of minerals, materials and other natural resources of the country. Established in 1964 as the Regional Research Laboratory (RRL) Bhubaneswar, it was renamed as the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology on April 13, 2007 with a renewed mandate, vision and focus.

