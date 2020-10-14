Bengal's New Town gets Platinum certification from CII's Green Building Council

New Town, the upcoming township near Kolkata, has been awarded the Green Cities Platinum Certification by CII's Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a statement said on Wednesday. In July 2018, New Town was awarded Gold certification by IGBC and it has now been upgraded to the highest level - Platinum.

The IGBC, which was formed in 2001, said it has a vision: "To enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025". A delegation from CII-IGBC presented the "green city" plaque and certificate to Debashis Sen, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBHIDCO).

WBHIDCO plans and executes development projects in New Town. "New Town is a unique blend of sustainable development practices and state-of-the-art technological innovations. The city has already started becoming a much sought-after destination for many national and international organisations who wish to explore new growth opportunities," Sen said on the occasion.

All the green ratings of the IGBC are designed to address national priorities and facilitate in meeting many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, CII said. "West Bengal has recently become one of the top five states in the country in terms of the number of green building projects. As of today, the state has more than 400 registered green building projects," IGBC Co-Chair Sushil Mohta said.