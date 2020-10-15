Left Menu
Development News Edition

Staying in denial will not help, Kejriwal to Javadekar on stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said staying in denial will not help, after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that only 4 per cent air pollution is due to stubble burning and rest are local factors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 13:24 IST
Staying in denial will not help, Kejriwal to Javadekar on stubble burning
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said staying in denial will not help after Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar asserted that only 4 percent air pollution is due to stubble burning and the rest are local factors. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister sought to know as to why pollution has suddenly increased in Delhi-NCR in the last fortnight if stubble burning causes only 4 percent pollution.

"Staying in denial will not help. If stubble burning causes only 4% of pollution, then why has pollution suddenly increased the last Fortnite? The air was clean before that. Same story every yr. "There's no massive jump in any local source of pollution in the last few days to cause this spike?," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Javadekar said that stubble burning is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR. "Only 4 percent of pollution is due to stubble burning. Ninety-six percent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction, and demolition activities, etc," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raghav Chadha said that the CPCB's own estimate of 2019 suggests stubble burning contributed up to 44 percent to the national capital's air pollution. "Central Pollution Control Board's own estimate of 2019 suggests stubble burning contributed up to 44% to Delhi's air pollution.

"Ministry of Earth Sciences' SAFAR said at peak of stubble burning in Punjab & Haryana account for 44% of Delhi's pollution. What is Mr.Javadekar smoking?" Chadha said in a tweet. On Thursday, a layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR with the air quality in the region hitting 'very poor' levels, even as stricter anti-air pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, came into force under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

NASA's satellite imagery showed a large cluster of farm fires near Amritsar, Patiala, Tarn Taran, and Firozpur in Punjab, and Ambala and Rajpura in Haryana. However, the Ministry of Earth Sciences' Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said its impact on the capital's air quality was marginal.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry adds 245 new coronavirus cases, two deaths take toll to 570.

The union territory of Puducherry reported 245 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more deaths pushed the toll to 570, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said on Thursday. The 245 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,649 sam...

Girl conceived to donate bone marrow saves brother's life

A one-year-old girl, conceived by her parents through IVF specifically for the purpose of donating her bone marrow to their thalassemic son, has succeeded in saving her six-year-old brothers life. Baby Kavya was born a year ago through In-V...

Two Sikh women allege online harassment in Pakistan's KPK

Two Sikh women in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have filed a court case against alleged threats and harassment on social media. In the complaint, filed under 22A of Pakistan Penal Code on Wednesday, the plaintiffs alleged Shah Alam ...

Cypriot parliament speaker quits in wake of cash-for-passports controversy

The speaker of Cypruss parliament resigned on Thursday in the wake of a cash-for-passports scandal which has embarrassed authorities in the EU member state.Demetris Syllouris is the second highest-ranking state official of Cyprus, and was d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020