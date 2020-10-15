Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta in Mexico home

Pimentel told friends he had cut branches and boarded up windows at the Tierra de Animales (Land of Animals) shelter he founded nearly a decade ago about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Cancun, where he also lives with his family. He warned of the hurricane's devastating power.

PTI | Leonavicario | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 20:14 IST
Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta in Mexico home
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As the dangerous Hurricane Delta closed in on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, Ricardo Pimentel opened his home — to about 300 dogs. There were plenty of other critters too: Dozens of cats were harbored in his son's room; his daughter's room served as a refuge for chicks, bunnies and even a hedgehog; a patio became a haven for a flock of sheep.

Not surprisingly, the house smelled terrible, he says. But it was worth it: All survived the storm. "It doesn't matter if the house is dirty, it can be cleaned," he says. "The things they broke can be fixed or bought again, but what's beautiful is to see them happy, healthy and safe, without wounds and with the possibility of being adopted." It all started with an Oct. 6 social media post. Pimentel told friends he had cut branches and boarded up windows at the Tierra de Animales (Land of Animals) shelter he founded nearly a decade ago about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of Cancun, where he also lives with his family.

He warned of the hurricane's devastating power. Concerned that stores might remain shut after the storm, leading to food shortages, he asked for donations. "If I lived with just 10 or 20 dogs, I wouldn't worry much, but here we have hundreds of animals and we can't afford the luxury of not having enough food," he said.

To keep the animals safe from the impending storm, he moved them inside. It took hours to lead the hundreds of canines indoors by leash. A subsequent online post included photos of what looked like a carpet in his hallway. A closer look revealed that the carpet was alive — many, many dogs, crowded together. The post was shared widely on social media and grabbed headlines across the globe.

Pimentel was so busy in the midst of the storm — the hurricane downed trees, knocked out power and prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and tourists along the Yucatan Peninsula's resort-studded coast — that he was unaware the post had gone viral. Afterward, he was surprised by the generosity of people from around the world who donated thousands of dollars. It was, he said, perhaps the biggest fundraising moment since he founded Tierra de Animales. And local residents stepped forward to help clean up the damage at the shelter.

Pimentel has always preferred the company of animals. He dropped out of college and spent years fixing motorcycles and adopting stray dogs before fulfilling his childhood dream by starting the shelter in 2011. Today, some 500 animals live on nearly 10 acres (4 hectares) of land. On a recent day, Clarita, a friendly, long-horned cow who loves to be petted by visitors, roamed inside a corral where a sign read: "Leave footprints of kindness for others to follow." Workers had been repairing hurricane damage to an enclosure where goats Pepito and Elvis live with Morfeo, a bull saved from the slaughterhouse. "They became his friends," Pimentel said.

Some Tierra de Animales dogs were rescued from dogfighting rings, or were left unable to stand after being brutally beaten. Over the years, many have been adopted by families in Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Pimentel gets help from workers, volunteers and family, including 20-year-old daughter Luna, who is studying to become a veterinarian. Whenever he feels overwhelmed and needs inspiration to continue his mission, he looks at photos of rescue dogs who found a new home.

"We would like to think that thanks to all this attention, somebody would like to be part of the story and say: 'I adopted a dog saved from that famous Hurricane Delta.'".

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper guitars to be auctioned for Nashville COVID-19 relief

Taylor Swift, Bradley Cooper and Keith Urban have donated guitars to a celebrity country music auction to raise funds for everyday workers in the industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic. Swifts signed bla...

India expected to have COVID-19 vaccine in next few months: Harsh Vardhan

India is expected to have a COVID-19 vaccine in a few months and the country should be in the process of delivering it to people in the next six months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said. He made the comments at the Annual General Me...

Don't sacrifice England's north on the COVID-19 altar, mayor says

The most powerful mayor in northern England said Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government was sacrificing jobs and livelihoods in the region to avoid a national lockdown and to protect more affluent areas in the south. To applause from peop...

State has no religion, wrong on UP govt's part to spend Rs 4,200 cr on Kumbh: Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj stoked a controversy on Thursday by tweeting that it was wrong on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government to spend Rs 4,200 crore in organising the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, with the BJP alleging the opposition part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020