Second wave of floods hit parts of Hyderabad as rains return

A fresh spell of overnight heavy rains caused flooding on Sunday in parts of the city and left three people dead in separate rain-related incidents just days after it witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century, police and civic officials said. The latest rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city affected last week, here and the outskirts, they said.

A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from GHMC said. The Disaster Response Force personnel, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned.

Basements of several residential apartment complexes were flooded by the rain waters and people were seen walking in knee-deep water in some areas. A video showed auto-rickshaws getting washed away in a flooded street.

At least three people including two children died in rain-related incidents reported from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours here, police and civic officials said. A five-year-old girl died early Sunday in a wall collapse while a four-year-old boy died after falling in a pit at a construction site which was filled with rain water and a middle-aged man was electrocuted on Saturday evening, they said even as the Met office forecast more rains till October 21.

Meanwhile, bodies of two people including a seven- year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, who were washed away in Gaganpahad area here and in Sangareddy district following heavy rains were found on Sunday, a senior police official told P T I. The man driving a car waswashed away in flash floods on the evening of October 13 and different teams were engaged to locate him and after a five-day operation the car was found under silt along with the man's body, the official said.

At Hayathnagar here, some local residents, including women, confronted local TRS corporator Tirumal Reddy when he visited some flood affected areas on Sunday, accusing him of neglecting their complaints over encroachment of a drain. They said the blockage of the drain resulted in water entering their houses.

Heavy rains early last week had wreaked havoc in parts of the state, including the city, claiming over 50 lives and leaving hundreds of houses in low-lying areas under sheets of water. The state capital bore the brunt as a depression dumped the heaviest rains (nearly 20 cm) since 1916 for October on Tuesday and triggered flash floods.

The rains abated since Wednesday with the flood water receding in most parts while the government in a preliminary estimate had pegged the losses at over Rs 5,000 crore. However, since Saturday night several parts of the city and neighbouring districts again were battered by torrential rains with Saroornagar in adjoining Rangareddy district recording the maximum of 16.9 cm while Hyderabad Airport 7.2 cm.

On Sunday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar said they launched steps to restore normalcy in the areas affected by the latest spell and intensified relief works. Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar visited flood-hit localities and said police along with GHMC officials rescued those trapped in their houses and evacuated them to safety.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, also visited different areas and supervised relief works. "DRF working unceasingly to rescue citizens from flooded areas. Inundations and treefalls being cleared to restore normalcy in the city. Teams working on 24X7 basis in view of the continuing rains. Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance and we will attend asap," tweeted GHMC Vigilance and Disaster Management Director Vishwajit Kampati.

The GHMC Commissioner said pumps were being used to drain water from cellars and basements of several residential apartment complexes and other building premises adding civic staff was also clearing stagnated water on roads. In view of forecast of heavy rains as a precautionary measure citizens staying in low lying areas were being evacuated, GHMC officials said.

Special drive on demolition of dilapidated structures continued by GHMC officials and citizens living in such structures were requested to vacate the buildings voluntarily to protect their lives from danger of collapse and cooperate with GHMC in taking further action. The citizens were also requested to come forward and inform if any dilapidated structure is in danger, it said.

Special drive was underway to clear garbage and debris of collapsed houses that had accumulated in drains and on roads. On October 15, the state government had said 50 died due toheavy rains and flash floods.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana and heavy rain is very likely at isolated places from Sunday till October 21.